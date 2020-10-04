Heat again without Dragic, Adebayo for game 3 of NBA Finals

Advertising Read more

Miami (AFP)

The Miami Heat were again without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo on Sunday as they went into game three of the NBA Finals seeking a first win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adebayo is sidelined by a neck strain and Dragic has a torn plantar fascia in his left foot -- both suffered in the Heat's game-one loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Both missed game two on Friday, when Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 65 points in a 124-114 victory.

The Lakers were seeking to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven championship series on Sunday in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The loss of Adebayo, a key contributor for the Heat on both ends of the floor, and Dragic -- their top scorer in the playoffs until the Finals -- has hampered fifth-seeded Miami's bid to pull off an upset of the Western Conference champion Lakers.

