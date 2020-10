Kenzo Takada, founder of Kenzo fashion brand, dies in Paris from Covid-19

Franco-Japanese fashion icon Kenzo Takada at his home in Paris, January 9, 2019. JOEL SAGET AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, died in Paris on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, his spokesman said.