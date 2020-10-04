NFL moves Patriots-Chiefs to Monday after new virus scare

The NFL moved the game between New England and Kansas City to Monday after a coronavirus test proved a false positive

New York (AFP)

NFL officials moved the coronavirus-delayed New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs game to Monday night after another Covid-19 scare proved to be a false positive test.

The league announced the shift less than an hour before the scheduled kickoff of Sunday's NFL contests, which were to have included the Patriots visiting the reigning Super Bowl champions the Chiefs.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, prompting the NFL to postpone the game. Neither player will be available on Monday.

Playing the game Monday is contingent upon continued negative tests by players and staff personnel such as coaches and trainers on both clubs.

Sunday's New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions game was going ahead after Saints running back Michael Burton was cleared to play following an initial positive test Saturday that proved to be a false positive, according to a post on the league website.

Tests given to Burton's contacts were negative, as was a Burton retest, setting the stage for playing the contest as planned on a weekend that has already seen two games postponed due to coronavirus positive tests.

A Tennessee Titans' home game against Pittsburgh, planned for Sunday, was postponed to October 25 after a virus outbreak in the Titans organization.

ESPN reported two positives Sunday raised the Titans' total to 20 infected with Covid-19, 10 players and 10 personnel, in the past week.

The Minnesota Vikings, who lost to the Titans last week, had no Covid-19 positives and were set to face Houston as scheduled in a battle of winless teams.

