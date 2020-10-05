'It's in my heart' says Walcott after rejoining Southampton

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Theo Walcott has rejoined Southampton after the Everton winger sealed a season-long loan move back to the club where he started his career.

Walcott opted to return to Southampton after making just two appearances for Everton this season.

The 31-year-old England international, who made his senior debut for Southampton as a 16-year-old, is back on the south coast 14 years after leaving to join Arsenal.

"Southampton Football Club is proud to announce that Theo Walcott, one of the most celebrated academy graduates in its history, has returned to St Mary's," Southampton said in a statement.

Walcott, who spent 12 years at Arsenal before heading to Everton in January 2018, has found himself a peripheral figure at Goodison Park since Carlo Ancelotti took charge last season.

"I had a few opportunities from other clubs, but as soon as Southampton came in for me, it's part of me and has made me into the player I am. It's in my heart," Walcott said.

"I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can't thank them enough. Honestly, I'm so pleased.

"I was seriously lost for words when Southampton came on the table, and for me it was such an easy decision."

© 2020 AFP