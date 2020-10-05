Military appointed to key posts in Mali's interim govt
Issued on:
Mali's interim president Bah Ndaw appointed a 25-strong government on Monday in which members of the military occupy key posts, according to a decree broadcast live on state television.
Advertising
At least four central cabinet posts — defence, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation — go to colonels in the army, said the decree read by the president's secretary-general Sekou Traore.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe