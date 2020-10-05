 Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Trump
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Military appointed to key posts in Mali's interim govt

Issued on:

The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw is sworn in during the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali September 25, 2020.
The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw is sworn in during the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali September 25, 2020. REUTERS - AMADOU KEITA
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Mali's interim president Bah Ndaw appointed a 25-strong government on Monday in which members of the military occupy key posts, according to a decree broadcast live on state television.

Advertising

At least four central cabinet posts — defence, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation — go to colonels in the army, said the decree read by the president's secretary-general Sekou Traore.

(AFP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.