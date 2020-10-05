Military appointed to key posts in Mali's interim govt

The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw is sworn in during the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali September 25, 2020. REUTERS - AMADOU KEITA

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Mali's interim president Bah Ndaw appointed a 25-strong government on Monday in which members of the military occupy key posts, according to a decree broadcast live on state television.