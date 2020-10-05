The Debate

Trump and Covid-19: What next in US presidential race?

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN 42 min

First the US president caught Covid-19, then he was hospitalised and then... he went for a car ride? Donald Trump says he has "learned a lot" about Covid over the past few days. We ask our panel about it and whether his illness will once and for all end the argument over social distancing.

The US president had made flouting the science political, part of the culture war with out-of-touch elites as he framed it. Last week, he poked fun at his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Will the dramatic twist in the homestretch of a US campaign unlike any other change attitudes and save the lives of those who might be more careful? Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.