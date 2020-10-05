Trump's doctor says president 'not entirely out of the woods' but can return to White House

Navy Commodore Sean Conley, President Trump's doctor, speaks during a press conference outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US on October 5, 2020.

US President Donald Trump’s medical team said the president “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” less than an hour after Trump tweeted Monday that he would return to the White House.

US President Donald Trump’s doctor, Navy Commodore Sean Conley, was upbeat at an afternoon briefing and said the president could resume his normal schedule once “there is no evidence of live virus still present”. Conley also said that because of Trump's unusual level of treatment so early after discovery of his illness he was in “uncharted territory.”

He said Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” but he and the team “agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care”.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can be contagious for as many — and should isolate for at least — 10 days.

Before Conley and his colleagues spoke to reporters in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the president tweeted:

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump's expected discharge raised new questions about how the administration was going to protect other officials from a disease that remains rampant in the president's body.

There were also lingering questions about potential long term effects to the president — and even when he first came down with the virus.

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.

Trump’s plan to return to the White House comes as staffers are still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning and was entering quarantine.

