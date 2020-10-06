Bristol fly-half Sheedy among seven new faces for Wales

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy was one of seven uncapped players named on Tuesday in a 38-man Wales squad for their six-Test autumn schedule.

Cardiff-born Sheedy, 24, also qualifies for Ireland through his parents and England on residency, and he represented England in a non-cap game against the Barbarians last year.

He has been a pivotal figure in Bristol's qualification for the Premiership play-offs and their run to the European Challenge Cup final this season, starring alongside high-profile imports Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has now handed Sheedy a first senior call-up, selecting him and his club team-mate Ioan Lloyd among the group of uncapped players.

Sheedy and Lloyd will be joined by fellow Test rookies Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny Williams, Kieran Hardy, Sam Parry and Josh Macleod for the autumn programme.

Wales have a friendly against France in Paris on October 24, followed by the delayed Six Nations meeting with Scotland seven days later, then four Autumn Nations Cup fixtures, including games against Ireland and England.

World Cup 2019 squad members Tomas Francis, Rhys Patchell and Jonathan Davies are all back after injury but Rob Evans, Aaron Shingler, Tomos Williams, Owen Lane and Johnny McNicholl are sidelined.

"We are looking forward to getting back to international rugby and getting the squad together again," said Pivac.

"This campaign is hugely important looking to the future and long term to the (Rugby World Cup) in 2023."

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Leon Brown (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Wasps), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Josh Macleod (Scarlets)

Backs: Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Dan Biggar (Northampton), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Callum Sheedy (Bristol), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Dragons), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Johnny Williams (Scarlets), George North (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Ioan Lloyd (Bristol), Liam Williams (Scarlets)

© 2020 AFP