‘I am overjoyed to get her back’: Son of French hostage Sophie Petronin speaks to FRANCE 24

“I'm expecting to find her sick, very weak,” said Petronin’s son Sebastien Chadaud. ”I'm not under any illusions but ... whatever state she is in, I know she is still lucid. I am overjoyed to get her back."

Sebastian Chadaud-Petronin, son of kidnapped aid worker Sophie Petronin, flew to to the Malian capital of Bamako Tuesday ahead of her possible release. He told FRANCE 24 that the family remains cautious over the news.

Advertising Read more

Petronin, who is in her 70s, was set to be freed along with Mali opposition leader Cisse in exchange for the release of scores of suspected Islamist insurgents by the Malian authorities, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

Malian and French authorities have neither confirmed nor denied that Sophie Petronin and abducted Mali politician Soumaila Cisse, have been released, or that talks about their potential release were ongoing.

Islamist gunmen abducted Petronin in December 2016, in the northern Malian city of Gao, where she ran a charity for malnourished and orphaned children, while Cisse was abducted in March.

Petronin’s son, Sebastian Chadaud-Petronin, flew to Bamako, the capital of the West African nation, ahead of her possible release. Chadaud-Petronin told FRANCE 24 on Tuesday that it was still too early to celebrate.

“Honestly, I came because I’m afraid she won’t make it all the way to Paris, so I’m trying to get as close to her as possible,” he said. “I’m expecting to find her sick, very weak. I hope she can still see; I don’t think she’s able to stand.”

“I’m not under any illusions but ... whatever state she is in, I know she is still lucid. I am overjoyed to get her back,” he added.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe