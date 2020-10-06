Kyrgyzstan’s parliament elects new PM after former premier resigns amid protests

People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan stand in front of the government headquarters that has been taken over in Bishkek, on October 6, 2020.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament elected opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister on Tuesday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported, after the previous cabinet chief resigned amid post-election protests.

However, according to Kyrgyz news website Akipress, shortly afterwards Zhaparov and other politicians had to flee the hotel where parliament had convened as a number of people carrying sticks and rocks broke into the building.

RIA also reported that the previous prime minister, Kubatbek Boronov, had resigned on Tuesday, citing parliamentary deputy Myktybek Abdyldayev, who the news agency said had been elected speaker.

Boronov is an ally of pro-Russian Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, AFP reported.

The Kyrgyz opposition said earlier on Tuesday it had seized power after storming government buildings and getting the central election commission to annul the results of Sunday’s parliamentary election, which had sparked protests.

>> Kyrgyzstan protests: Election result cancelled after night of chaos

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

