Patrick Mahomes throws two TDs as Chiefs improve to 4-0

Los Angeles (AFP)

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes as the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cam Newton-less New England Patriots 26-10 on Monday in a game postponed by positive Covid-19 tests.

The game was pushed from Sunday after both teams reported positive tests for the coronavirus, including New England's quarterback Newton.

Mahomes passed for 236 yards, completing 19 of 29 attempts and spearheading the Chiefs to two touchdowns in the final 16 minutes. Kansas City is the first team in league history to start the season 4-0 four straight years.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman caught touchdown passes for the Chiefs, both on easy six-yard short passes from Mahomes in front of 12,700 fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs safety Tyran Mathieu helped seal the victory with a 25-yard interception and return with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter.

So far, Newton is the only Patriot to have tested positive. Organizers moved the game from Sunday to Monday so more tests could be conducted. Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive for the virus.

New England's travel plans on Monday were altered to allow the players to travel in two aircrafts. One carried the 20 players who have had contact with Newton, who was placed on the Covid-19 list on Saturday.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer replaced Newton but failed to get a touchdown despite getting into scoring territory twice.

Hoyer was replaced in the third quarter by third-stringer Jarrett Stidham, who engineered a touchdown drive on his first possession. But Stidham also threw two interceptions.

The Patriots dropped to 2-2 on the season and are now two games back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Damien Harris came off injured reserve to gain 100 yards on 17 carries. Harris had missed the first three games due to a hand injury.

The Patriots were missing running back Sony Michel who is out with a quad injury.

© 2020 AFP