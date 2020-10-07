Covid-19 patients take up 40 percent of Paris region ICU beds

Medical workers tend to a patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of the Lariboisière Hospital of the AP-HP (Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris on April 27, 2020.

The proportion of intensive care unit beds in the Paris region occupied by Covid-19 patients reached 40 percent on Tuesday, while France recorded 10,489 new coronavirus cases.

This figure brings France's seven-day moving average of daily new cases to just over 12,000, health ministry data showed. The number of people in intensive care rose by 11 to 1,426. Overall, coronavirus hospitalisations were increased by 104 to 7,397 – continuing an upward trend that started in early September.

Authorities put Paris and three neighbouring counties on the top Covid-19 alert level on Tuesday – with the city’s iconic bars and cafés shut down for two weeks to try to stem the epidemic, although restaurants have been allowed to remain open. Attendance at Parisian universities’ classrooms and lecture halls was limited to 50 percent.

Labour Minister Élisabeth Borne urged those who can do so to work from home “as much as possible”.

Bars and cafés had continued to draw large crowds often flouting physical distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Their closure came as no surprise, noted FRANCE 24’s Chris Moore, reporting from Paris city hall. “Anyone who has visited the French capital in recent weeks will have noticed that social distancing rules have not been universally adhered to,” Moore said.

In maximum alert zones public gatherings have been limited to 10 people and a maximum of 1,000 people are now allowed in open air stadiums for sporting or cultural events. Nursing home visits can continue but only by appointment and are limited to two visitors at a time.

Alcohol sales after 10pm will remain prohibited, as will weddings and other parties in reception halls, and all expos or conferences held under large tents. In shopping centres, only one customers per four square metres in shopping centres.

France reported a record figure of nearly 17,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily number since the country began widespread testing.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

