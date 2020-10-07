French Open at a glance - Day 11

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance on Wednesday, the 11th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:

Headlines

+ Djokovic into 10th French Open semi-final

+ Supreme Tsitsipas skips past Rublev

+ Kvitova into last four after long absence

+ Australian Open winner Kenin silences Collins

Top results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x17) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x13) 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3, 6-3

Sidelines

Double mission

-- Iga Swiatek is seeking to become the first woman to win both the French Open singles and doubles titles since Mary Pierce in 2000. The Polish 19-year-old is through to the semi-finals in each draw after she and her Czech-born American partner Nicole Melichar downed Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the last eight. Swiatek was the girls' doubles champion alongside Caty McNally two years ago. Lucie Safarova (2015) and Kim Clijsters (2003) also reached the finals of both events the same year but finished runner-up in singles. Pierce beat Conchita Martinez in the women's final and triumphed in doubles with Martina Hingis as her team-mate.

An American in Paris

-- Sofia Kenin's progression to the semi-finals made her the fifth American woman to reach the last four at Roland Garros since 2016. In that time, only the Czech Republic and Australia have been represented by more than one player. Kenin was preceded by Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova -- none of whom went on to win the title. Williams, a three-time French Open champion, lost the 2016 final to Garbine Muguruza while Stephens finished runner-up to Simona Halep two years ago.

Getting in the way of love

-- Danielle Collins ordered her boyfriend, Aussie Rules player Tom Couch to move to another seat early in the second set of her match against Kenin.

"Yeah, I had my boyfriend move to a different spot because I was distracted by something in front of him. I just wanted to be able to look at him from a different location. Sometimes too when I was serving the ball, I could see my team in the background, and I didn't like that," explained Collins.

Who's saying what

"I never imagined this would happen after everything that has happened. This is my lucky place."

-- Petra Kvitova savours her return to the French Open semi-finals after an eight-year absence

"I didn't want to talk, I didn't want to eat, didn't want to move, I didn't want to go out there and play."

-- Kvitova on how nerves can affect her heading into a big match

"I was on the line, I was bouncing, I was starting my movement, and it was about once, and literally she (the umpire) was saying that it was one second too slow. I mean, that's a joke."

-- Laura Siegemund was not impressed at being called for a time violation for taking too long between points

"I used to skip classes at school because Roland Garros used to be during the summer, so I used to skip classes to come watch the matches on TV."

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas documents his fondness for the French Open as a child

"I guess her partner didn't get visa to Europe, so she just texted my team. So, yeah, basically she approach me, which was amazing for me, because I never would have thought that a player like that would text me. I guess she really liked how I played in Western & Southern, because we played against each other."

-- Iga Swiatek on how her doubles pairing with Nicole Melichar came to be

"I'm looking forward to my new house. It's been under renovation for like five months. I'm really looking forward to everything being finished, hopefully."

-- Danielle Collins on her plans post-Roland Garros

