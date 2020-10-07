 Skip to main content
Live: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in high-stakes vice-presidential debate

Issued on: Modified:

Vice President Mike Pence (left) and his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will stand on either side of protective plexiglass barriers in a critical debate in Salt Lake City, USA.
Vice President Mike Pence (left) and his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will stand on either side of protective plexiglass barriers in a critical debate in Salt Lake City, USA. © Brendan Smialowski, Saul Loeb, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
4 min

Given the age of the two White House contenders, and President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris is being billed as a critical test in an increasingly acrimonious election campaign. Tune in to our live blog to follow the debate and live reactions.

  • The first televised debate between Pence and Harris will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, beginning at 9 pm EDT on Wednesday, October 7 (1 am GMT on Thursday).
  • The debate comes at a precarious team for the incumbents, less than a week after President Trump announced he had contracted Covid-19.
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is ahead of Trump in national polls, with a 12-point lead in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey of likely voters.
  • Analysts are generally sceptical that vice-presidential debates are will sway many voters. In 2016, only half as many people tuned in for the VP debate as for the first presidential debate.
  • This year, however — with two septuagenarians at the top of the ballot, one of them diagnosed with a deadly virus— the stakes have grown, with at least one analyst calling tonight’s event “the most important vice-presidential debate in American history”.
  • Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below, starting at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT, for the latest updates and analysis.

