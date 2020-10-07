MLS Rapids-LAFC match postponed after staffer virus positive

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The Colorado Rapids home match Wednesday against Los Angeles FC has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak on the Rapids, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday.

A new confirmed case of the deadly virus among a member of the team's staff prompted the league and Colorado health officials to postpone the match, the third consecutive Colorado match delayed due to the outbreak.

The Rapids had a match scheduled for last Sunday at Portland postponed to November 4 after two players and a Colorado staff employee tested positive for coronavirus.

A Rapids' home match set for September 23 against Sporting Kansas City was postponed to October 21.

The Rapids closed their training facility on September 24 and multiple players and staffers have tested positive since then, sending them into self-isolation while other Colorado players self-quarantined while returning negative tests.

Colorado's next schedule match is Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Rapids are also set to visit Seattle next Wednesday.

The Rapids, with three shutout wins in their past four contests, rank seventh in the Western Conference at 5-4-4 for 19 points after a league-low 13 matches.

LAFC, 6-6 with three drawn, stands sixth in the West, trailing Dallas on goal difference.

© 2020 AFP