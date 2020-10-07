Penalty-taking legend Panenka in hospital with Covid-19

Czech football legend Antonin Panenka scored a trademark spot-kick at Euro 1976, shpooting down the middle as the 'keeper dived to the side

Former Czech footballer Antonin Panenka, best known for his trick penalty kick, is in intensive care in hospital with Covid-19, his former club Bohemians said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Antonín Panenka was taken to the ICU hospital today in a serious condition," said the club of which the 71-year-old is honorary president.

"Fight, Tondo!" it said, using his nickname.

Born in Prague in 1948, Panenka won the European Championship final for Czechoslovakia in 1976 with a cheeky, decisive penalty against Germany.

Instead of blasting it into the net, Panenka fooled the diving keeper by chipping the ball into the middle of the net -- a technique that has since been used by greats such as Zinedine Zidane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andrea Pirlo.

The shot is now referred to as a "Panenka".

Relatively spared at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Czech Republic has seen as a sharp rise in cases in recent days and registered a record high of 4,457 daily cases on Tuesday.

