Two months after explosion, Beirut nightlife scene struggles to return

A bar on a Friday evening in Mar Mikhael, one of Beirut’s worst-hit neighbourhoods, on October 2, 2020

Around 200 bars and restaurants were damaged in the Beirut port blast on August 4, weakening a sector that was already struggling to overcome months of economic crisis and closures triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the Beirut nightlife scene two months after the explosion.

With its streets full of bars and crowds of drinkers streaming out onto the sidewalks, Beirut's Mar Mikhael neighbourhood has long been known for its party scene.

The Beirut port explosion turned this popular pub district into a disaster zone, with several bars damaged beyond repair. The deadly blast was the last straw for a sector already weakened by the country's financial meltdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two months after the explosion, only 10 out of 60 bars have reopened in Mar Mikhael. Watch FRANCE 24's mobile video report by clicking on the player below

