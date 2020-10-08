Covid-19: French Saliva test proves effective in ‘real-world’ conditions

A firefighter takes a saliva sample from a colleague who is being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at their fire station in Marseille, France, September 22 2020.

EasyCov, a French saliva test for Covid-19, has confirmed that it can be as effective as traditional nasal swabbing, France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) announced on October 5. This is a major step for this type of screening, which is less intrusive, less expensive and much faster.

The mouth instead of the nose? Supporters of saliva sampling tests to detect Covid-19 won a significant victory this week with the publication of the "real-world" results of EasyCov on October 5.

This test, developed jointly by the CNRS and two private sector companies (Alcediag and SkillCell), succeeded in detecting 87% of positive cases among 220 people who had arrived for screening at the Montpellier University Hospital since September 16.

In terms of accuracy, EasyCov is "in the high range of results compared with other tests", says Franck Molina, a researcher at the CNRS who is involved in the development of this screening solution, speaking with France 24. Conventional nasal screening tests have a success rate of "between 70% and 90%", Molina points out.

Effective for asymptomatic people

In June, EasyCov was shown to work on patients admitted to hospital who were already showing symptoms. This time, however, the French team confirmed the trial worked on people both with and without any symptoms, who arrived for spontaneous screening. They were subjected to the traditional nasal test and also agreed to provide a saliva sample.

The success of this experiment appears to confirm the effectiveness of this type of screening on asymptomatic individuals.

"Of the eight asymptomatic individuals tested, the saliva sample identified all eight," Molina told the Huffington Post.

This result does, however, contradict a recent report by the French National Authority for Health (HAS), which said that saliva tests were not as reliable for asymptomatic individuals.

"This (HAS) statement took us all by surprise," admits Molina. Other recent international studies had supported the capability of saliva tests on asymptomatic people. Japanese scientists from the University of Hokkaido published encouraging results for Covid-19 screening using saliva samples in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases at the end of September.

These advances in saliva screening techniques are good news for several reasons in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. Firstly, these tests are far less physically intrusive than tests that look for signs of the virus in the nasal cavity. "This is a very important consideration to persuade the population to accept these tests," says Molina.

Secondly, they are faster and cheaper. For the nasal tests currently used, called RT-PCR, it is necessary to use "heavy and expensive machine", explains Molina. Roughly thirty cycles of heating and cooling must be carried out for every single sample taken in order to obtain a result. This is a process that can take several hours. The team behind EasyCov promises a result in forty minutes.

To do this, the test is based on a new technique called RT-LAMP, which requires only two heating cycles and can be carried out with "simple and portable" equipment, according to the team.

A complementary solution

The idea is not to flood pharmacies with EasyCov and make it available as a home-use kit. In France, allowing everyone to do a test themselves "would require the adoption of specific regulations, which can take months to process and it’s obviously not compatible with this current health emergency," says Molina. As it stands, the EasyCov test must always be performed by a doctor or a healthcare personnel.

This saliva screening will instead complement the systems already in place. "As it is flexible and easy to deploy, it can be used as in places where rapid or repeated testing is required", says Molina. Nursing homes, airports and schools would be ideal locations for saliva testing.

In more general terms, Molina believes that this test can be an additional weapon to avoid a dreaded second lockdown as the number of positive cases continues to rise in France. "At the moment, outbreaks of contamination are mainly in businesses and circles of friends. Saliva screening would enable rapid intervention to help control the spread of the virus," says Molina.

The use of saliva tests would put France back in the international race in terms of how it is dealing with this pandemic. In the United States, the Food and Drug Agency has already authorised five different saliva tests, which are already in use in universities and by sports organisations. Israel has also begun to use them, as have South Korea and Singapore. Screening in some airports, such as Djibouti, is also done by saliva sampling.

"France was ahead of the game in June, but our progress has dragged a bit during the summer," admits Molina. He hopes that the conclusive results of this latest test in real-life conditions will overcome any reluctance from the authorities. The final step that these French researchers must now pass is to get the necessary greenlight from the HAS. Molina says EasyCov is ready to be deployed on a large scale.

This article has been translated from the original in French.

