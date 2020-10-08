The Debate

High veepstakes: Did Kamala Harris, Mike Pence convince?

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN 45 min

How did she do? Kamala Harris appeared on the world stage on Wednesday as the only first-timer on either major party's presidential ticket in 2020. We ask how the junior senator from California fared against incumbent Republican Mike Pence in the first and only vice presidential debate. How did she do? What has changed since Hillary Clinton topped the ticket for the Democrats four years ago?

Now while there was plenty of mudslinging and prevarication to go around, Wednesday's debate in Salt Lake City was downright civilised when compared to last week's unprecedented spectacle between Donald Trump and Biden. Is it now back to outrage and chaos? What – dare we ask – do the next four weeks have in store? How will the fire and fury that got Trump elected four years ago play with those who actually cast ballots this time?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Imen Mellaz.