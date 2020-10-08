Northern Ireland open gates to 600 fans for Austria clash

Northern Ireland's Windsor Park will be reopened for 600 fans on Sunday

London (AFP)

Northern Ireland will be cheered on by 600 fans when they face Austria in a Nations League fixture in Belfast on Sunday, the Irish FA confirmed on Thursday.

Plans have been drawn up for 600 supporters to be accommodated, divided between the East, West and North Upper stands of Windsor Park.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "We've been working hard behind the scenes for this eventuality and delighted to see that come to fruition.

"Having even a small band of the Green and White Army in on Sunday is great news."

UEFA have allowed national associations to welcome back supporters up to a maximum of thirty percent of stadium capacity.

Plans for a return of fans in other parts of the UK have been put off due to a spike in coronavirus infections.

