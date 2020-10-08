Racing 92 have no new Covid cases ahead of Champions Cup final

Racing 92's Argentina winger Juan Imhoff scored the match-winning try in the semi-final victory over Saracens

Paris (AFP)

European Champions Cup finalists Racing 92 recorded no new coronavirus cases after nine members of their squad and coaching staff contracted the illness last week, president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Thursday.

Racing face English side Exeter Chiefs on October 17 in their third appearance in a continental final after hosting 20-time French champions Toulouse in the Top 14 this weekend.

"Today, the health situation is rather good, because in all the tests carried out yesterday, everyone was negative," Lorenzetti told AFP.

"We envisage playing the match against Toulouse on Saturday and further ahead the European Cup final," he added.

Last Thursday, the Parisians announced the cases of the virus and then placed their players in quarantine in a hotel to reduce the risk of further contamination.

On Tuesday, Juan Imhoff's wife Natacha Eguia said the winger was one of the instances which had caused last weekend's league game at La Rochelle to be postponed.

