French Open at a glance - Day 13
Paris (AFP)
French Open at a glance on Friday, the 13th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:
Headlines
+ Nadal and Djokovic to meet for fourth time in French Open final
+ Djokovic fends off Tsitsipas in five sets
+ Nadal sweeps into 13th Paris final
+ Swiatek beaten in last four of doubles
Top results
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1
Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0)
Who's saying what
"I remember I just played good tennis, but I don't remember a lot actually because it was four years ago. But tomorrow is going to be totally different story."
-- Iga Swiatek says her win over Sofia Kenin at the 2016 French Open junior event will have no bearing on Saturday's final
"I feel like I'm ready. I also feel like I don't have to win. I'm pretty okay with both scenarios."
-- Win or lose, Swiatek says she will reflect fondly on a "great run in singles"
"It's always incredible to play here and this is a very special moment."
-- Rafael Nadal on reaching a 13th French Open final
"The beginning in every single match I play against Rafa, it's always, like, 25 minutes and it's 1-all."
-- Diego Schwartzman on the protracted struggle of facing the 12-time Roland Garros champion
"I'm not going to say who is the better. But I can say the most beautiful thing about these three guys is how different are these guys on court and outside the court. They are really different."
-- Schwartzman on the contrasting styles of Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer
"I can't predict the future, no? The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best."
-- Nadal isn't convinced his past triumphs over Djokovic will play any factor in their latest showdown.
"Honestly, play at 11:00 in the evening with that cold the other night is tough. In some way little bit dangerous for the body, especially for an old body like my one."
-- Nadal alludes to the fact he is no longer the fresh-faced teenager who took the tournament by storm on his debut in 2005
"Here, it's obviously him (Nadal). It's his house with all the titles he's won."
-- Novak Djokovic, when asked who is the favourite for the title
"I believe my body was not ready, physically I wasn't there."
-- Stefanos Tsitsipas said an injury he sustained in Rome resurfaced in the fifth set
