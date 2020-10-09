French Open at a glance - Day 13

Rafael Nadal is 99-2 at Roland Garros heading into Sunday's final

French Open at a glance on Friday, the 13th day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:

Headlines

+ Nadal and Djokovic to meet for fourth time in French Open final

+ Djokovic fends off Tsitsipas in five sets

+ Nadal sweeps into 13th Paris final

+ Swiatek beaten in last four of doubles

Top results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0)

Who's saying what

"I remember I just played good tennis, but I don't remember a lot actually because it was four years ago. But tomorrow is going to be totally different story."

-- Iga Swiatek says her win over Sofia Kenin at the 2016 French Open junior event will have no bearing on Saturday's final

"I feel like I'm ready. I also feel like I don't have to win. I'm pretty okay with both scenarios."

-- Win or lose, Swiatek says she will reflect fondly on a "great run in singles"

"It's always incredible to play here and this is a very special moment."

-- Rafael Nadal on reaching a 13th French Open final

"The beginning in every single match I play against Rafa, it's always, like, 25 minutes and it's 1-all."

-- Diego Schwartzman on the protracted struggle of facing the 12-time Roland Garros champion

"I'm not going to say who is the better. But I can say the most beautiful thing about these three guys is how different are these guys on court and outside the court. They are really different."

-- Schwartzman on the contrasting styles of Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

"I can't predict the future, no? The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best."

-- Nadal isn't convinced his past triumphs over Djokovic will play any factor in their latest showdown.

"Honestly, play at 11:00 in the evening with that cold the other night is tough. In some way little bit dangerous for the body, especially for an old body like my one."

-- Nadal alludes to the fact he is no longer the fresh-faced teenager who took the tournament by storm on his debut in 2005

"Here, it's obviously him (Nadal). It's his house with all the titles he's won."

-- Novak Djokovic, when asked who is the favourite for the title

"I believe my body was not ready, physically I wasn't there."

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas said an injury he sustained in Rome resurfaced in the fifth set

