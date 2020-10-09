‘I was certain that I would return’: ex-hostage Sophie Pétronin reunited with her son in Mali

French ex-hostage Sophie Petronin, who was released and flew to Bamako, is seen with her son Sebastien Chadaud Petronin during a press conference in Bamako on October 8, 2020.

Sophie Pétronin, a French aid worker who was the last French hostage in the world, landed in the capital Bamako to an emotional reunion with her son after being released alongside a top Malian politician and two Italian hostages.

Mali announced the release of Frenchwoman Sophie Pétronin, 75, and Malian politician Soumaïla Cissé on Thursday, alongside two Italian nationals.

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced “immense relief” at the release of Petronin, and tweeted Friday that he would welcome her back to France.

Footage shared on social media showed a frail, white-robed Petronin—who was the last French citizen held hostage in the world—descending from a plane, to an emotional greeting from her son in Bamako.

Shortly after greeting her son, Pétronin spoke with reporters.

“Deep inside, I was certain that I would return,” she said. “That I wouldn't die in between. And I told myself, don't give too much importance to death. Because you don't know where, when or how it's going to happen.”

“So I told myself ‘It doesn't matter. Go ahead, stay strong, hang on,’” she continued. “It's what [my son] said. It’s what he said in a video: ‘Hang on, hold on.’ It's what I did.”

“The Malian authorities were excellent,” Pétronin added. “Everything happened calmly, with a smile. It was really high-level.”

Cissé, a three-time presidential candidate and former opposition leader, was also hugged by loved ones and greeted by cheering crowds on his way home.

“It was a difficult period, but it has been overcome,” the 70-year-old told AFP.

Prisoner swap

News of the hostages ’ release on Thursday came after the government freed over 100 prisoners over the weekend, which sparked speculation of a prisoner swap for Petronin and Cisse.

In an unexpected development, the prime minister ’ s office also announced Thursday that two Italian nationals, Nicola Chiacchio and Pier Luigi Maccalli, had been freed.

It was not immediately clear whether the two had arrived in Bamako on the same flight.

Petronin was abducted by gunmen on December 24, 2016, in the northern city of Gao, where she worked for a children ’ s charity.

Cisse, a former opposition leader and three-time presidential candidate, was kidnapped on March 25 while campaigning in his home region of Niafounke, central Mali, ahead of parliamentary elections.

Maccalli, a priest, was abducted in neighbouring Niger in 2018. Chiacchio went missing in northern Mali last year while on a solo bicycle trip, according to Italian media.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

