 Skip to main content
Live
#MALI
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Kyrgyz president ‘ready to resign’ as post-election turmoil continues

Issued on:

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. (File photo)
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. (File photo) © Presidency of Kyrgyzstan via Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is “ready to resign” in a bid to end post-vote chaos enveloping the Central Asian country, he said in an address published Friday on his website.

Advertising

Jeenbekov said he could resign once a date for fresh elections had been set and changes in government had been confirmed by parliament and his office.

“After legitimate executive authorities are approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic,” he said.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.