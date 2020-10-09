Live: Former hostage Sophie Pétronin, held in Mali for nearly four years, arrives home in France
Sophie Pétronin, an elderly aid worker who was the last French hostage in the world, was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron when she arrived home in France on Friday. She was released on Thursday after being held captive by jihadists in Mali for nearly four years. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.
- Pétronin was released on Thursday after nearly four years in captivity.
- She was freed alongside Malian politician Soumaïla Cissé and two Italian nationals.
- French President Emmanuel Macron voiced “immense relief” at Pétronin's release, and tweeted Friday that he would welcome her back to France.
