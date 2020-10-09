Live: Former hostage Sophie Pétronin, held in Mali for nearly four years, arrives home in France

French aid worker Sophie Petronin, who was freed from captivity in the hands of Islamist insurgents along with a Malian politician and two Italians, is pictured at the Presidential Palace in Bamako, Mali October 9, 2020. via REUTERS - MALI PRECIDENCY

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Sophie Pétronin, an elderly aid worker who was the last French hostage in the world, was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron when she arrived home in France on Friday. She was released on Thursday after being held captive by jihadists in Mali for nearly four years. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.