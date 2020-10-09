NBA Mavericks' Porzingis has right knee surgery

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Kristaps Porzingis has had surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, the NBA's Dallas Mavericks said Friday.

The 25-year-old Latvian suffered the injury in game one of the Mavs' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in August, and played through it for two games before missing the last three games of the series.

The Mavericks said Porzingis will "begin rehab immediately" but said there was no timetable for his return.

The procedure is Porzingis's second knee surgery in five seasons in the NBA.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February 2018 when he played for the Knicks and missed all of the 2018-19 campaign -- during which he was traded to Dallas.

He returned to action early in this season and averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and two blocks in 57 games in the pandemic-disrupted campaign.

