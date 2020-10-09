NFL moves Titans-Bills to Tuesday, Patriots play Monday

Two NFL games planned for Sunday were rescheduled Thursday by the league due to Covid-19 outbreaks, with Tennessee now facing Buffalo on Tuesday and New England to host Denver on Monday

Two of Sunday's planned NFL games were rescheduled Thursday due to Covid-19 outbreaks, with the Tennessee Titans facing Buffalo on Tuesday and the New England Patriots playing Denver on Monday.

The league announced the moves after the Titans' training facility remained closed following another positive player test, Tennessee's third of the week with a total of 22 players and staff testing positive in the past two weeks.

The Patriots facility was closed Wednesday and Thursday after star quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for Covid-19.

New England's game last week at Kansas City was moved to Monday while the Titans game against Pittsburgh was rescheduled for October 25.

"These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league stated in the announcement.

The Titans (3-0) are hopeful they can return to their facility for workouts by the weekend in order to face the Bills (4-0) in a battle of unbeatens.

Tennessee has been unable to have a practice workout in their facility since it closed 10 days ago.

If more positive tests are returned by the Titans, it could jeopardize the game being played at all.

The Bills were set to face Kansas City next Thursday night but that game is expected to be reset for October 18 if Buffalo is forced to play on Tuesday.

The host Patriots (2-2) and Denver (1-3) will play and finish ahead of next Monday's regularly scheduled game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans.

