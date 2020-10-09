Rapids have fourth MLS match delayed after virus outbreak

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

A fourth Major League Soccer match involving the Colorado Rapids was postponed on Friday due to a Covid-19 outbreak that has closed the club's training facility for more than two weeks.

The Rapids had their scheduled Saturday home game against the Los Angeles Galaxy postponed after one new coronavirus case in the Rapids player pool.

The league, in consultation with state health officials and infectious disease experts, postponed the match to an undetermined date.

Also postponed have been a planned Wednesday match against Los Angeles FC, a match last Sunday at Portland and a September 23 home match against Kansas City that was postponed to October 21.

The Rapids, who are next set to visit Seattle on Wednesday, closed their training facility on September 24 and multiple players and staffers have tested positive since then, sending much of the organization into self-isolation.

The Rapids rank eighth in the Western Conference at 5-4-4 for 19 points after a league-low 13 matches. The Galaxy are the West doormats at 4-8 with three drawn for 15 points.

