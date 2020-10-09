Weather further delays Eifel Grand Ptix practice

Valtteri Bottas posed with an umbrella as rain prevent practice at the Nurburgring

Nürburgring (Germany) (AFP)

The second practice session Friday for the Eifel Grand Prix was delayed by continuing fog and rain – just hours after the morning's opening session was cancelled.

The cold and misty weather made it unsafe for the Nurburgring medical helicopter to fly – which meant that no cars were permitted to leave the pit lane.

The second session was due to start at 1500 (local European time), but with an air temperature hovering around nine degrees and gloomy fog prevailing, there was little optimism in the paddock or pitlane.

A sparse crowd that had been allowed to buy tickets in family bubbles was scattered in the grandstands without any on-track action to enjoy – and driving rain forcing them to huddle under wet weather clothing.

Many Formula One observers had warned of the prospect of poor weather wrecking the sport's return to the Nurburgring for the first time since 2013.

The October 11 date for Sunday's race is the latest in the calendar year for an F1 race to take place at the Nurburgring.

The chilly autumnal conditions are forecast to continue through the weekend.

The cancellation meant that Mick Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was unable to make his debut in opening practice with the Alfa Romeo team

© 2020 AFP