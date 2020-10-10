De Bruyne willing to sign new Man City contract

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne says he is willing to sign a contract extension amid reports the Belgian is close to agreeing a new deal.

De Bruyne has two-and-a-half years to run on his current deal, but it was claimed this week that City are in talks with him over a lucrative two-year extension worth £300,000 per-week.

The 29-year-old, who is with Belgium as they prepare to face England at Wembley on Sunday, was a key part of City's two Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019.

When City were threatened with a European ban last season, De Bruyne was said to be considering his future, but their successful appeal against the suspension means that is no longer a problem.

"I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to the club so I don't know why people are saying I have already agreed to something," said De Bruyne, who has been at City since 2015.

"I always told everybody I am really happy at the club and I feel comfortable so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

"But at the moment nothing has happened so I just get on with the way it goes."

City were linked with a move for Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar became unhappy at Barcelona in the close-season.

The deal never happened as Messi opted to stay in Spain, but it has been reported City will return with a new offer at the end of this season.

City are an obvious choice for Messi given Pep Guardiola is their manager, but De Bruyne is nonplussed about the speculation.

"I don't really care to be honest. If he comes it's a good thing, if he doesn't there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with, so that is not for now," he said.

