 Skip to main content
Live
#Nagorno-Karabakh
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

French coronavirus cases set new 24-hour record with nearly 27,000 infections

Issued on:

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks by a restaurant in Lille, northern France, on October 10, 2020.
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks by a restaurant in Lille, northern France, on October 10, 2020. © Michel Spingler, AP Photo
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
2 min

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Advertising

The ministry reported 26,896 new coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative total to 718,873 since the start of the year. The number of deaths from the virus increased by 54 to 32,684.

French public health agency Santé Publique France's daily coronavirus dashboard for October 10, 2020, shows 26,896 new cases in 24 hours, a new record.
French public health agency Santé Publique France's daily coronavirus dashboard for October 10, 2020, shows 26,896 new cases in 24 hours, a new record. © Santé Publique France

France’s health minister on Thursday announced that Lyon - the country’s third-biggest city - and three other cities would have to close bars, as Paris and Marseille have done, to help stem the spread as Covid-19 case numbers continue to climb.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.