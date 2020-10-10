MLS Inter Miami adds Higuain's brother in DC United deal

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has his brother Federico as a teammate on Inter Miami after the Major League Soccer club swung a deal Saturday with DC United for the midfielder.

Miami sent $50,000 in general player allocation money in exchange for Gonzalo's older brother, a 35-year-old playmaker who joined United in March after eight seasons with the Columbus Crew.

"Federico has been a great player in this league," Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said. "We were thrilled to add more attacking depth, experience and playmaking ability to our roster when this opportunity presented itself."

Higuain scored two goals in 10 appearances, all as a reserve, for United. He has 60 goals in 2017 MLS matches over nine seasons.

"We want to thank Pipa for his time and commitment," DC United general manager Dave Kasper said.

"Family is important and Federico personally requested to be reunited with his brother Gonzalo in Miami. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career."

The Higuains become the 18th pair of brothers to serve as MLS teammates.

Gonzalo Higuain, 32, spent time at Real Madrid, Napoli and from 2016 to this year at Juventus, with loans to Milan and Chelsea before parting ways with Juve last month.

On Wednesday, Gonzalo scored his first goal with Inter Miami in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

© 2020 AFP