Yates out of Giro after testing positive for Covid-19

Giovinazzo (Italy) (AFP)

British rider Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid-19, his team Mitchelton-Scott said on Saturday.

Yates, who won the Vuelta in 2018 and was one of the contenders in the Italian race, was 21st in the overall standings ahead of Saturday's eighth stage.

"Simon's health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health," team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said in a statement.

The 28-year-old tested positive after developing a slight fever on Friday, the team said. A second test confirmed the positive result.

Yates was isolated in his room during the process and is being transported by ambulance to begin a period of quarantine, Mitchelton-Scott added.

The team said its remaining riders all tested negative and had been cleared to take part in the race.

"All other riders and staff have returned negative results and have been cleared to continue the race, but as a precautionary measure we will monitor the situation closely and undergo further testing in the coming days," Beltemacchi said.

