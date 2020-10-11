Cowboys' Prescott taken to hospital with ugly ankle injury

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was taken to hospital after suffering an ugly right ankle injury Sunday in the NFL team's game against the New York Giants in Dallas.

Prescott was running the ball with 6:33 left to play in the third quarter when he was pulled down by Giants cornerback Logan Ryan, his leg getting twisted underneath him.

Players and coaches gathered around him and Prescott was in tears as he was carted off the field, his ankle and foot already encased in a pressure cast.

Andy Dalton took over as the Cowboys' quarterback and finished off a scoring drive that ended with a touchdown from running back Ezekiel Elliott that gave Dallas 31-23 lead.

The Cowboys were 1-3 coming into the fifth week of the season although Prescott has put up some impressive numbers with three straight games of 450 passing yards.

