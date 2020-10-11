French tennis chief planning for 2021 Roland Garros in usual slot

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French tennis federation president Bernard Giudicelli says there are no plans to move the 2021 Roland Garros tournament from its traditional May-June slot after this year's event was shifted to the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Open was postponed by four months after the tennis season was put on hold due to the global health crisis.

Only 1,000 fans have been allowed to attend the Roland Garros grounds each day over the past two weeks, with Covid-19 cases on the rise again in France.

However, Giudicelli said Sunday it was impossible to predict whether next year's edition would also be affected by the pandemic.

"I would say to make a decision on the tournament in May and June, it is not about ourself. Today for us the decision is made," he told reporters.

"We will play Roland Garros at the end of May and the beginning of June as it is done so far.

"We cannot today expect what will be the situation, what will be the conditions and the sanitary conditions next spring. We cannot have a crystal ball to find the solution. So for us, at this point, there is no debate."

