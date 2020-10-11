NFL postpones Patriots-Broncos game after new virus case

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The NFL postponed the New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game on Sunday after another positive Covid-19 player test on the Patriots' squad, the team's fourth since last weekend.

The league had previously pushed back the game from Sunday to Monday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive following a Monday loss at Kansas City.

No new date was announced, the league saying, "details on a new game date and time will be announced shortly."

The postponement could cause ripple effects.

Both teams will have the week off, using their bye week on short notice after Saturday test results released on Sunday revealed another positive player test. The player has not been identified.

The Patriots practice facility, which reopened on Saturday for a workout after no positive tests on Friday, was again shut down.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last week, resulting in New England's game at Kansas City being pushed back to Monday. The Patriots fell to the reigning Super Bowl champions 26-10.

The Tennessee Titans, whose scheduled Sunday game against fellow unbeaten team Buffalo has been moved to Tuesday, also had their training facility closed again Sunday after a new positive Covid-19 case involving a staff member.

That makes 24 cases for the Titans, 13 players and 11 others, such as coaches and trainers, since September 24.

Tennessee's previous scheduled game, against Pittsburgh last week, was moved to October 25. That forced the NFL to delay the Steelers game against Baltimore, planned for that date, to the following week.

The Titans, set to play host to Buffalo, are "in communication with the league on the next steps," according to a team statement.

Tennessee had reopened its training facility for workouts on Saturday as well, the first time this month the Titans practiced there.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday that the Titans were "not going to use any sort of excuse" regarding training disruptions for their contest with Buffalo.

© 2020 AFP