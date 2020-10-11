 Skip to main content
Portuguese double as Guerreiro wins Giro ninth stage, Almedia holds race lead

Ruben Guerreiro won the Giro d'Italia ninth stage
Ruben Guerreiro won the Giro d'Italia ninth stage DARIO BELINGHERI AFP
Roccaraso (Italy) (AFP)

Portugal's Ruben Guerreiro of Education First won Sunday's 208km ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia from San Salvo to Roccaraso with compatriot Joao Almeida holding the leader's pink jersey.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Almeida faltered on the final 9.6km climb in the mountainous stage in Abruzzo, but holds the overall race leader's pink jersey going into the first rest day on Monday.

Guerreiro, 26, claimed his first stage win after a tight battle in the rain against Spain's Jonathan Castroviejo of Ineos, with Danish rider Mikkel Bjerg of UAE Team Emirates in third.

It was the second stage win for Education First during this year's Giro after Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo won last Monday on the summit at Mount Etna.

