Choupo-Moting content backing-up Lewandowski at Bayern

Berlin (AFP)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting said Monday he is happy to play understudy to Robert Lewandowski after arriving at the European champions on a one-year deal.

Lewandowski, who has netted five goals in as many games so far for Bayern this season, came off with an ankle knock in Poland's goalless draw with Italy on Sunday in Gdansk.

The UEFA men's player of the year is an injury concern for Wednesday's Nations League game against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wroclaw.

Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting is set to make his Bayern debut in Thursday's German Cup first round tie against fifth-tier minnows FC Dueren.

"Of course, I had a chat with the coach before I came, there was no talk of my specific role, but everyone knows that Lewandowski is a big name at FC Bayern," the Cameroon international said in Munich.

"Looking at the fixture list, every player is important and has a role to play," he added with Bayern set to regularly play twice per week this autumn.

Having joined Bayern on a free transfer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired, Choupo-Moting is looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga again.

Having started his career at home-city club Hamburg, Choupo-Moting played for Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke and Stoke City in England before joining PSG.

"FC Bayern is the biggest team in Germany -- it is an honour for me to play for them," he said.

"I'm a Hamburg lad, but now I am in Munich, which is also a great city."

