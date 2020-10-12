 Skip to main content
Los Angeles Lakers beat the Heat to claim 17th NBA title

Issued on:

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots in front of Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the third quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena.
Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots in front of Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the third quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. USA TODAY Sports - Kim Klement
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2.

The Lakers' victory tied them with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month Covid-19 shutdown.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers, scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while spearheading a defensive masterclass that doused the Heat's offense.

The Lakers, who won their first title since 2010, also got a key contribution from Rajon Rondo as the veteran point guard delivered an early offensive burst that helped them to a 28-point halftime lead.

(AFP)

