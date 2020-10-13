Libya: 'The situation has never been so propitious for a solution,' Ghassan Salamé tells FRANCE24

GHASSAN SALAME © FRANCE 24

By: Valériane GAUTHIER 13 min

The Interview welcomed the former UN special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salamé. He discussed the tragic explosion that shook Beirut and urged the Lebanese to form a new government as soon as possible. He appeared optimistic about the peace negotiations in Libya, considering that "the situation has never been so propitious for a solution of the Libyan crisis". Regarding the American election, he is worried about Trump's contempt for multilateralism, wishing for "a more multilateralist approach from the largest nation on earth".