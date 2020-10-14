Chile: Will water become a right for all?

Can the protest movement push for a change in Chili's constitution? © france24

By: Paul CABANIS | James VASINA 6 min

Chile is one of the few countries in the world to have privatised its water supply. The result: businesses, like avocado farms, pour the precious resource over their produce without hesitation - but for households, access is rationed. The system has been in place since the early 1980s and is causing wide-spread protests. Later this month, Chileans will get to vote on the right-to-water issue in a referendum. Paul Cabanis and James Vasina report.