Live: Macron expected to announce tougher Covid-19 measures as France’s cases rise

Emmanuel Macron during an interview at the Élysée Palace on October 14, 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron will give a nationally televised interview, his first in months, on Wednesday night at 19:55 to speak about the coronavirus as the country braces for possible curfews and hospitalisations continue to rise.

Advertising Read more

France’s government has already put Paris, seven other cities and the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe under maximum virus alert, closing bars, banning student parties and capping the size of gatherings.

Bar and other business owners have organised numerous protests in response, saying they won’t survive the consequences of the crisis.

But with hospitalisations still rising, authorities are discussing tougher measures, including a possible overnight curfew in areas where infections are spreading fast. The government is also seeking volunteers to pitch in at hospitals.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,539 people were in intensive care across France, which has a total capacity of some 5,000 beds. France reported about 180 positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 people during the past week, and higher concentrations in some cities.

France has 798,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 33,000 deaths.

Follow our live blog of Macron's interview below:

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe