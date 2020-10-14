NFL Broncos top rusher Gordon charged with drink driving

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Denver Broncos rushing leader Melvin Gordon was charged with driving under the influence and speeding on Tuesday night by the Denver Police Department.

Gordon, 27, was stopped for driving 71 mph in a 35-mph zone and was arrested after agreeing to and failing sobriety tests, according to police.

His arraignment is set for November 13.

"We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details."

Gordon, who signed a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Broncos before the season, leads the team with 65 carries and 281 rushing yards as well as three rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos, who improved to 1-3 by beating the winless New York Jets 37-28 on October 1, will face the New England Patriots on Sunday in a game postponed from last Sunday due to Patriots players testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

© 2020 AFP