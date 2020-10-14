Paris court jails man for 28 years for 2017 hammer attack at Notre Dame Cathedral

In this file photo from June 6, 2017, policemen and soldiers block access to Notre-Dame Cathedral after a man with a hammer attacked policemen who were patrolling the esplanade in front of the famous monument in Paris, France.

A Paris court on Wednesday jailed an Algerian man for 28 years after convicting him of attempted terrorist murder for attacking police guarding Notre Dame Cathedral with a hammer in 2017, crying: “This is for Syria!”

Advertising Read more

The assault by Farid Ikken, now 43, outside one of France’s most-visited monuments came after a string of Islamic extremist attacks around France in 2015-2016, and was among multiple violent acts targeting security forces.

In the Notre Dame incident, one police officer was lightly injured, and Ikken — a former doctoral student — was shot and wounded by officers. At least 600 people were trapped inside the 12th century cathedral while police secured the surrounding streets and combed the pews.

At the time prosecutors said police found a declaration of allegiance to the Islamic State group in a self-filmed video on his home computer but said the attacker appeared to have acted alone.

(AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe