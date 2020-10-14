Patriots pull Newton from virus list ahead of Denver visit

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Cam Newton was removed from the NFL's Covid-19 reserve list on Wednesday by the New England Patriots and the star quarterback is on pace to play Sunday against Denver.

The 31-year-old run-pass threat, the NFL's 2015 Most Valuable Player, has been on the Covid-19 inactive list since October 3, which caused him to miss the Patriots' 26-10 loss two nights later at reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

Newton is likely to practice with the Patriots (2-2) on Thursday and could be back on the field when the Broncos (1-3) visit on Sunday in a game postponed from last Sunday after other multiple Patriots positive tests.

New England struggled offensively without Newton as Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined to toss three interceptions and produce the Patriots' fewest points since December 2018.

Newton has completed 62-of-91 passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns and run 35 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns.

