Wales hooker Owens set to miss autumn campaign

London (AFP)

Wales hooker Ken Owens is set to miss the autumn international programme after suffering a dislocated shoulder, dealing coach Wayne Pivac a major injury headache.

Owens sustained the injury during Scarlets' 20-7 defeat in Glasgow on Sunday and although no timeframe for his recovery has been given, it is understood he will be unavailable for the friendly against France on October 24, the Six Nations match against Scotland the following weekend and the Autumn Nations Cup.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced that Dragons front row Elliot Dee will take his place in Pivac's squad.

Owens' absence will stretch Wales' thin resources at hooker -- the 33-year-old has been first choice since 2016.

Scarlets flanker Josh Macleod, who has sustained a hamstring injury, is also out of the squad, resulting in a recall for regional teammate James Davies.

"Ken Owens (shoulder) and Josh Macleod (hamstring) have both been released from the Wales squad due to respective injuries which preclude them from taking a significant part in training," a WRU statement said.

© 2020 AFP