Survivors' lives shattered after devastating earthquake in Afghanistan

France 24's correspondents talk to survivors of the deadly earthquake in Afghanistan.

Five days after an earthquake killed over a thousand people in southeastern Afghanistan, the survivors are trying to secure shelter and piece their lives together.

Advertising Read more

A thousand people were killed in the earthquake and hundreds of homes were destroyed. Those who survived are living in tents outside their damaged homes. They are also bracing for possible aftershocks.

France 24's special correspondents visit Bariam Kheil village in Paktika province, one of the most affected areas, a few meters from the border with Pakistan.

France 24's special correspondents went to the district of Barmal, a few meters from the border with Pakistan, in one of the most affected villages.

Hilal Afgar lost five family members. “The balcony collapsed. The whole village is completely destroyed. We need help to rebuild our homes, that is what we need the most."

Afgar and his family lost all of their belonging. Like most families in the surrounding villages, they are forced to live outside.

A relief camp has been set up by the Taliban, where aid donated by local and international organizations is being managed. Families were given tents. Taliban authorities say the aid received is insufficient.

Ehsanullah Ehsan is a security officer in Barmal disctrict. “The urgent need is to rebuild the houses...but what is certain is that without the help of the international community we will not be able to do it.”

Afghanistan was already facing a humanitarian crisis before the natural disaster struck. Now, the poor population is facing further misery.

Without access to clean drinking water, the health authorities fear the risk of cholera spreading amongst the survivors of the deadly earthquake.

(FRANCE 24)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe