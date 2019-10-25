Skip to main content
Ethiopia's gender revolution: The road towards equality

In this special edition, we are in Ethiopia, a country undergoing massive political changes thanks to the reforms of its Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed. The government has made gender equality a priority, but is that possible in a nation still riddled with ethnic tensions and with much of its population living in poverty? We meet Sehin Teferra, a co-founder of the feminist group Setaweet, and also speak to the country’s first-ever female President Sahle-Work Zewde and ask them both about the challenges that lie ahead.

In addition, we report on those working to end child marriage in a country where 40 percent of women are married by the time they reach 18.

