Ethiopia's gender revolution: The road towards equality

THE 51 PERCENT © FRANCE 24

Follow | Pierre LEMARINIER | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joël PROCOPE | Gaëlle ESSOO By: Annette Young

In this special edition, we are in Ethiopia, a country undergoing massive political changes thanks to the reforms of its Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed. The government has made gender equality a priority, but is that possible in a nation still riddled with ethnic tensions and with much of its population living in poverty? We meet Sehin Teferra, a co-founder of the feminist group Setaweet, and also speak to the country’s first-ever female President Sahle-Work Zewde and ask them both about the challenges that lie ahead.