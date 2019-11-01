Cameroon’s rubber business: A weapon of mass deforestation

REPORTERS FRANCE 24

Guy Marie BANDOLO | Michel MVONDO | Simon BATOUM By: Patrick FANDIO

Television cameras are not welcome in the tropical forests of Cameroon. But our journalists managed to investigate the damage caused by the intensive cultivation of the Hevea tree that produces latex, the raw material used to make rubber. Multinationals, such as Sud Cameroun Hévéa, are accused of massive deforestation to satisfy the increasing demand of the rubber industry. Environmental NGOs also claim they are threatening the Dja Faunal Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Don’t miss this exclusive report.