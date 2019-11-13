Libyan city of Benghazi faced with daunting task of reconstruction

FOCUS FRANCE 24

By: Wissam CHARAF | Eric DE LAVARÈNE

After the 2011 revolution in Libya, a bitter battle broke out in the country's second-largest city, Benghazi, pitting Islamist militias against the forces of General Khalifa Haftar. After four years of fighting, Haftar's forces took control in 2017 and a relative calm returned to Benghazi. But today, the pace of reconstruction is slow and locals are starting to get impatient. FRANCE 24's Wissam Charaf and Eric de Lavarène report.